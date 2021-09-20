AVT (AVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $173,262.00

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. AVT has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AVT has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AVT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045253 BTC.

About AVT

AVT (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.