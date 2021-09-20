Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Earns Buy Rating from National Bankshares

National Bankshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bankshares currently has a C$13.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday.

AYA stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.15. The company has a market cap of C$935.15 million and a P/E ratio of -750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.27 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

