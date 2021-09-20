Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 409,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

