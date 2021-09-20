Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

