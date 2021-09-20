Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.30

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.30 and last traded at $100.85, with a volume of 1886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79, a PEG ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

