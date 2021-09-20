Bank of America Boosts Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $90.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

VSCO opened at $61.82 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

