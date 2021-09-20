Bank of America Raises Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $125.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

