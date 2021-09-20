Bank of America Raises Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $125.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NVMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.
NASDAQ NVMI opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $106.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
