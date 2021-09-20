Bank of The West Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of The West grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

