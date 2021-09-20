Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,995,000 after buying an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Newfleet Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 774,436 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,199,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

