Bank of The West Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,182,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,361,000 after buying an additional 399,515 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 81.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 45,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.91. 107,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,931. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.