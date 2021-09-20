Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

