Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,242 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $8,319,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 47.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 64.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.10. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.