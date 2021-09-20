Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $127.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

