Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $131.70. 257,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.