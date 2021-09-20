Baxter Bros Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of EXPD traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.81. 12,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

