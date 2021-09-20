Baxter Bros Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $215.34. The stock had a trading volume of 105,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

