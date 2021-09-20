Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

