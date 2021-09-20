Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.49. 17,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $184.78 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

