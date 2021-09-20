Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 595 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.88. 95,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $230.27 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.63 and a 200-day moving average of $285.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

