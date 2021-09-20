Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 6,264 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,109,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

