Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,827.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00020164 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 125% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

