Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 89,705.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth $271,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:BZH opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.