bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $7.80 on Monday. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

