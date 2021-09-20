BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

BBL stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after buying an additional 43,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

