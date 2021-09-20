Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 274,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.