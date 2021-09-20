Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $578,843.76 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total value of $578,843.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $38,321.43.

BILL stock opened at $294.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

