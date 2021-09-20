Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $578,843.76 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total value of $578,843.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $38,321.43.
BILL stock opened at $294.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
