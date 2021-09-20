Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,448,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

