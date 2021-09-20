Bismuth Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,533.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $3,533.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008477 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,322,846 coins and its circulating supply is 22,192,344 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

