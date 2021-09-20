Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.27 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $163,267.25 and approximately $956.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 117.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

