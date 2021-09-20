BitcoinZ Trading 40.5% Higher This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $18,003.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00130274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00178205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.