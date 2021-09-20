BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,576 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

Shares of BJ opened at $58.74 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

