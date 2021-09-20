Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Separately, Sidoti increased their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

BKH traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $64.47. 370,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,339. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

