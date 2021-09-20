BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $14,281,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,218,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 75,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

CVX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 423,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,944. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

