BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,796,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,055,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.25% of The Boeing worth $7,377,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,028,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 113,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,946. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average of $235.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

