BlackRock Inc. Has $16.61 Billion Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,422,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,948,031 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.16% of Verizon Communications worth $16,608,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 205,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 139,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 392,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.