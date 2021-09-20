BlackRock Inc. Has $9.87 Billion Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,858,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,177,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $9,865,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

LOW traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.57. 82,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

