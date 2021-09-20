BlackRock Inc. Purchases 229,495 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.78% of Costco Wholesale worth $11,852,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $455.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

