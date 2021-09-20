BlackRock Inc. Purchases 56,702 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.49% of BlackRock worth $8,665,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $24.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $852.47. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,375. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $904.17 and a 200 day moving average of $850.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

