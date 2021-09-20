BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE BBN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. 100,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,151. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

