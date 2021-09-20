Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.59 million, a PE ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.