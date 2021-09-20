BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.74.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.66 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $148.87 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

