BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 699,498 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 699,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.56% of Centennial Resource Development worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

