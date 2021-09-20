BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 11.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

