BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.