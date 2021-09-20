BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.