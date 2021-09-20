BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $287.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

