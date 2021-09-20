BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 100,100 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $26,552,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 209,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

