Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 8,355 ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,481.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268 shares of company stock valued at $64,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

