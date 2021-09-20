Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Premier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $38.98 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

