Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $10.81 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,163 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 326.1% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,044,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,384,000 after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

